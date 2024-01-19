Behind The Scenes

Wilderness with Simon Reeve, BBCs

2024-01-19T12:48:00

06e6b78f-f1fc-45e9-afac-436102987473

Chris Mitchell, series producer and director, on filming in remote areas where nature still has the upper hand

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 