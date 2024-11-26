All the latest news from the global content industry, updated through the day (all times UK)

Tuesday, 10:47: Meet the Rees-Moggs indie Optomen has scored its first Sky commission with a feature doc charting Madonna’s rise to pop icon.

Becoming Madonna will be driven by archive and recently uncovered audio tapes featuring the star in her youth. Spanning her life and career from 1978 to 1992, it will reveal rare footage, unseen photos and interviews with family, friends and collaborators, shedding light on the personal tragedies that have fuelled her drive. Read more

Tuesday, 10.23: Tinopolis appoints chief executive

Tinpolis has upped its chief financial officer Jennifer Roberts to chief executive, replacing Arwel Rees who will retire at the end of the year.

Roberts joined the international TV production and distribution group in 2005 as its chief financial officer to deliver acquisitions and investments in the UK and US. Read more

Tuesday, 09:57: Netflix preps first French daily drama with TF1 & Newen

Netflix in France has partnered with Newen Studios and TF1 Group on its first local daily drama.

Tout Pour La Lumiere (aka All for Light) is being coproduced by the trio and will debut on Netflix five days prior to its free-to-air broadcast on TF1. It will also be available on the company’s TF1+ streamer. Read more

Tueday, 09:31: WBD hires Showmax alum to fuel Max originals in Nordics

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is looking to bolster its originals offering in the Nordics by hiring former Showmax executive Allan Sperling.

Sperling becomes group vice-president of programming, networks & streaming for WBD Nordics, with a remit to lead the development of local productions for streamer Max across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Read more

Tuesday, 08:55: Sphere Abacus hires HiddenLight finance chief

Distributor Sphere Abacus has hired Toby McCathie to newly created position of finance director.

McCathie joins on the 3rd December and reports to Denis Rozon, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sphere Media. McCathie previously worked as head of finance at HiddenLight Productions and held various financial/consulting roles with companies including Neo Studios, StoryFirst, Betty TV and Universal International Studios.

Tuesday, 08:50: PBS strikes pre-sales with DCD

PBS in the US has struck a pre-sales deal for Prue Leith: My Cotswold Kitchen S2 and also bought the rights for the first season across North America.

The show, sold by UK-based distributor DCD Rights, has also been picked up by SBS Food Australia and AMC Networks Central & Northern Europe in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

The cookery show, whose first season has also been sold to HRT Croatian TV, is produced by Yeti for ITV and follows Leith as she returns to her idyllic Cotswold home to share all-time favourite dishes and culinary hacks.

Tuesday, 08:36: UK & Spain share International Emmy success

Shows out of the US and Spain were among the big winners at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York overnight.

Timothy Spall’s performance in Wild Mercury Productions’ The Sixth Commandment won him the best performance by an actor prize, while Aokbab took the best female prize for her role in Netflix’s Hunger.

France Televisions and Hulu Japan’s Drops of God took the best drama series, Netflix’s Argentine show Division Palermo took the best comedy prize, and Sky’s Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story took the best documentary award.

Spain’s Bambu Producciones was behind La Promesa, which took best telenovela, and TV3 Catalonia’s Punt de no Retorn won best short-form series. Read more

Tuesday, 08.03: Netflix snaps up thriller from Euphoria creators

Netflix has taken the global rights to the latest drama from Euphoria creators Ron Leshem and Hagar Ben-Asher.

The streaming giant will launch Bad Boy in its 190 territories in 2025 as an original, after a first run on Israeli broadcaster Hot. Read more