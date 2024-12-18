All the latest news from the global content industry on Wednesday, 18 December

Wednesday, 3pm: Alexander Gardiner to step back at Rare TV

Alexander Gardiner is to step down as chief executive of Digging For Britain indie Rare TV to become its non-executive chair.

The industry veteran has taken the decision to prioritise his health and family, and the indie will appoint a new chief exec early in 2025. Gardiner will take over as chair from Graham Coxell, who will retain a seat on the board.

The former Channel 4 consultant commissioning editor joined Rare TV in 2019, the year it was launched. Prior to that, he was managing director of ITV Studios-owned indie Shiver (now MultiStory Media). Read more

Wednesday, 11.38am: UK’s Celebrity MasterChef gets Grace Dent in as judge

Restaurant critic Grace Dent is joining the next series of Celebrity MasterChef in the UK as a judge and presenter.

Dent will line up alongside long-term judge John Torode to taste and critique the food served up by the celebrity cooks in the 20th series of the Shine TV format for BBC1. She has been a regular guest on MasterChef for more than a decade and also competed in 2023 special MasterChef: Battle of the Critics.

Her appointment comes in the wake of a series of allegations against Gregg Wallace, who has presented MasterChef and its various spin-offs since the format was revived in 2005. He has stepped away from MasterChef as Banijay conducts an investigation.

Wednesday, 10.25am: Bad Monkey returns to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has extended its adaptation of Carl Hiassen’s novel, Bad Monkey, into a second season.

The comedy stars Vince Vaughn as he looks to return to his former career at the Miami Police Department after finding a severed human arm during his work as a health inspector.

Bill Lawrence is showrunner via Doozer Productions, with Warner Bros TV also attached.

Wednesday, 10.03am: Netflix pulls cord on Girls5Eva

Girls5Eva, the musical comedy that was cancelled by Peacock before being saved by Netflix, is coming to an end after three seasons.

The show’s first two seasons aired on Peacock before the NBCUniversal-owned streamer axed the show, with Netflix stepping in for a third run that debuted in 2024.

The comedy, about a pop band who attempt to recreate past glories, was created by Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey. Universal TV produced.

Wednesday, 9.43am: FX retires The Old Man

FX in the US has cancelled Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man after two series.

The show followed a retired CIA agent, played by Bridges, as he finds himself forced back into action. Its second series debuted in October following delays caused by the US writers strike.

The Old Man was based on Thomas Perry’s novel and was produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company. Deadline broke the news.

Wednesday, 8.59am: BBCS & Disney+ strike Bluey film deal

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company have struck a deal that will see the Mouse House acquiring global theatrical rights to the first-ever animated feature film for hit kids show Bluey.

The movie will land in cinemas in 2027 under the Disney banner and following its global theatrical release, will stream on Disney+.

Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the film is a Ludo Studio production in collaboration with BBCS. The CG animation will be produced by producer Amber Naismith (Happy Feet) with Richard Jeffery returning to co-direct.