All the latest news from the global content industry on Friday, 20 December

Friday, 10.47am: Who’s watching what on Netflix?

ICYMI, check out Netflix’s Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) week commencing 9 December. Read more

Friday, 10.13am: Atresmedia takes VIX into Spain

TelevisaUnivision streamer ViX is to be rolled out in Spain in January.

The Spanish-language service will be available via Atresplayer, the streaming platform owned by local operator Atresmedia. Read more

Friday, 9.10am: Hearst appoints head of commercial partnerships

Hearst Networks (fka A+E Networks) has appointed Passion Distribution’s senior sales manager of digital distribution Tom Burton as EMEA head of commercial partnerships.

Based in London, he will lead the development and management of commercial relationships across the broadcast and digital portfolio, focusing on driving revenue growth and expanding distribution.

Burton joined Passion Distribution as a sales manager in 2019, managing finished and format rights for titles such as Drag Race, Robot Wars, and Paradise Hotel.

Friday, 8.43am: Rogan preps Nelson Mandela freedom doc for C4

The global campaign and political struggle to free Nelson Mandela from prison is the basis of a doc for Channel 4 from Rogan Productions.

Free Nelson Mandela (w/t) is a 3 x 60-minute series that recounts the biggest campaign for a single prisoner in history, which led to Mandela being freed from Robben Island prison after 27 years.

The doc details his journey from activist to revolutionary, prisoner, negotiator and, ultimately, to the first president of post-apartheid South Africa.

Free Nelson Mandela is co-produced with GroupM Motion Entertainment and comes out of it and C4’s Diverse Indies Fund. It was commissioned by Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual, with Soleta Rogan exec producing alongside GroupM’s head of creative diversity Deep Shegal. Samora Tikly and Xinlan Rose serve as producers while James Rogan will helm the series. BBC Studios will handle global sales.