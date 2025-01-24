All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 23 January

Friday, 12.29pm: Wild Child rejigs with Ferguson hire

Wild Child Animation in Scotland has promoted head of production Anthony Eliot-Finch and hired Hannah Ferguson to take on his former remit.

Eliot-Finch is taking the newly created head of business development role at the animation firm and will work closely with CEO Sueann Rochester on strategy, overseeing project bidding and working across both long and short-form.

Ferguson becomes the company’s new head of production and joins having worked on 2D, 3D, stop-motion, and mixed-media projects for Apple TV, Disney, NBC/Universal, and Nickelodeon.

She will oversee all aspects of production at Wild Child, which is behind shows including Toad & Friends (Warner Bros Discovery) and Piri Penguins (BBC).

Friday, 10.14am: Disney+ taps former Netflix EMEA business chief

Disney+ has recruited former Netflix business and legal affairs head Deepti Burton as vice president of business and legal affairs for EMEA.

Having left the rival streamer last year, Burton will focus on local productions in the UK and in key markets across Europe for Disney+.

She will report to Diego Londono, executive vice president, media networks and content EMEA, and Nikki Keat, chief regional counsel for EMEA. Read more

Friday, 9.35am: Lifetime returns for Liz Wise Lyall

Liz Wise Lyall is returning to US cablenet Lifetime as its senior vice president of scripted programming and development.

Lyall will lead scripted co-productions and film production strategy at the A+E Networks-owned channel, with a remit across film development and acquisitions.

She previously spent more than a decade at The CW overseeing current programming and international co-productions, having worked at Lifetime as a manager towards the start of her career.

Friday, 9.24am: Fox returns to The 1% Club without Prime Video

The US is heading back for more of The 1% Club after Fox recommissioned the UK-originated gameshow for a second series.

The BBC Studios LA and Magnum Media-produced series will return exclusively on the broadcast network with original co-commissioning partner Prime Video not involved with the second run. Read more

Friday, 9.01am: Talpa Studios confirms MIP LONDON date

Talpa Studios is to stage two exclusive showcases at the inaugural five-day MIP London next month, including a session on new talent format The Headliner.

Both half-hour sessions will be staged on Monday 24th February at the IET London on Savoy Place as part of an unscripted focus running from Sunday to Tuesday that includes MIP Formats and MIP Doc London editions.

MIP London organiserrs RX France said that over 1400 delegates from more than 70 countries had now registered for MIP London, including over 700 buyers. The event runs during the London TV Screenings week of events from 23 to 27 February.