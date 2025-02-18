All the latest news from the global content industry on Tuesday, 18 February

FilmRise ups Emilia Nuccio

New York City-based producer and streamer FilmRise has promoted Emilia Nuccio to become senior vice president of international content sales & distribution.

Nuccio will take on additional responsibilities related to the distribution of content to streaming platforms and broadcasters globally, while continuing to focus on global linear and digital media content acquisition and distribution. She continues to report to Melissa Wohl, exec vice president of global distribution partnerships and content sales.

She joined the company in early 2022 as vice president of international sales, overseeing all international deals and was responsible for selling the FilmRise catalogue, new releases, and co-productions in the global marketplace.

Prior to FilmRise, Nuccio was senior vice president of sales at Dynamic Television and president of international sales at Echo Bridge. She also senior roles at BBC Worldwide Americas and Televisa.

Celebrity Bear Hunt firm ATS expands

UK producer The ATS Team has opened a new office in Manchester to be led by senior vicde president of production, Nicola Griffiths.

The company, which has also rebranded as ATS, is looking to build on its international coproduction partnerships and original IP offering via its new Manchester base, as well as providing a hub for creative talent outside of London.

ATS has its own slate but is also widely known for providing line production services for shows such as Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt. It is also involved in challenge development, set construction and art direction for shows such as Ninja Warrior across North America, Southeast Asia, Europe and Australia.

Blink 49’s Wild Cards goes global

Buyers across Europe, Africa and Asia have picked up crime solving procedural Wild Cards.

Seasons one and two have been picked up by Talpa TV (Netherlands), Star Life (Portugal), Mediaset España (Spain), TV JOJ (Slovakia), Warner TV (France, Belgium, Switzerland, Africa), NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (Africa), Now TV (Hong Kong), WOWOW INC. (Japan), Mediacorp TV (Singapore), Nine Network (Australia), Warner Bros. Discovery (New Zealand), and yes and Hot (Israel).

Season one has also been acquired by Play Media (Belgium), ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Germany), The Walt Disney Company Bulgaria, Disney Middle East and Quebecor Content (French Canada).

The show is from Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan in association with The CW and was commissioned by CBC in Canada. Fifth Season distributes.

WBD tweaks John Oliver YouTube

Warner Bros Discovery has made Last Week Tonight With John Oliver available on YouTube shortly after its debut on Max and HBO.

The move came on the launch of the latest season of the talkshow and reversed HBO and Max’s previousy strategy, which had seen Sunday episodes released on YouTube four days later on Thursday.

Oliver himself had previously called thsat approach “massively frustrating”.

Australia’s Wooden Horse names head of production

The Clearing producer Wooden Horse has upped Alexandra Cameron to the newly created position of head of production and coproducer.

Cameron joined in 2019 as a development and production co-ordinator and worked on shows including Mother and Son for the ABC and aforementioned The Clearing for Disney+.

The rejig will also see Vanilla Tupu, who joined in 2023, promoted to become development manager.