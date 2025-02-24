The Box heads to Finland

Nelonen Media has secured rights to Norwegian adventure reality format The Box, becoming the latest European broadcaster to commit to a local version of the show.

The Finnish broadcaster joins ITV in the UK, RTL Netherlands, and TV 2 Denmark as the fourth European network to license the format, which was developed and produced by Seefood TV for TV 2 Norway. The deal was brokered by Lasse Nikkari, head of formats & branded entertainment at Sanoma Media.

The Box places contestants inside closed boxes, unaware of their next destination or the challenges waiting beyond the door. Once released, they face unexpected tasks that test their courage, adaptability, and wit, all while navigating unpredictable twists.

The format was created by Seefood and debuted on TV2 Norway in January.

Sky takes Sarah Snook’s All Her Fault

Sarah Snook-starring drama All Her Fault has been acquired by Sky in the UK.

The show has been adapted by Megan Gallagher (Wolf, Suspicion) from the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara, which explores what happens when Snook’s character arrives to collect her young son from his first playdate, only to find that the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognises, doesn’t have her son and has never heard of him.

Gallagher serves as writer and creator. She also executive produces alongside Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for producers Carnival Films, Christine Sacani and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings, producer Terry Gould and associate producer, Mara.

The deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution was negotiated by Hadi Leclercq, head of acquisitions at Sky.

BBCS extends ABC pact in Oz

BBC Studios and Australian public service broadcaster ABC have renewed their long-standing partnership with a multi-year agreement across drama, comedy, children’s and entertainment shows.

Premieres of returning shows, including the third and fourth series of Alan Carr’s coming of age story Changing Ends and forthcoming stand-up showcase Live At the Apollo, will be returning to the ABC.

In Kids, ABC will take a first-run on a number of children’s shows for the first time, including loveable dog Hey Duggee, Andy’s Global Adventures featuring popular British kid’s presenter Andy Day, as well as the new series of Supertato, Deadly 60 and Horrible Histories.

The deal also secures continuing access to the second-run of such hugely popular series as Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise, Call The Midwife, Silent Witness, Father Brown, Antiques Roadshow and The Cleaner. In addition, the ABC will premiere the sixth season of perennially popular cold case crime series Unforgotten and the second series of the Nottinghamshire-based crime drama, Sherwood.

ABC will also premiere the ground-breaking re-imagining of the iconic Walking With Dinosaurs in Australia. The deal covers ABC channels and streamer ABC iview. We look forward to continuing this incredibly exciting partnership.”

Talpa’s Quiz with Balls heads to Uruguay

Teledoce in Uruguay has become the latest buyer of Talpa Studios gameshow The Quiz with Balls.

The format, which has already been adapted in Argentina, Germany, Spain and the US, will air weekly on Teledoce and sees contestants answering questions to avoid being knocked into a pool by a giant ball.

Ana Laura Gonzalez Tello, production manager at Teledoce, said: “Our primetime entertainment lineup is strong, featuring the best international formats, and we’re confident this show will be a highlight for 2025.” The Lat Am broadcaster also airs Talpa Studios’ show, The Floor.

Silverlining to sell Apple Cider Vinegar doc

UK-based Silverlining Rights has picked up global sales rights to documentary Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson, which tells the story behind hit Netflix drama Apple Cider Vinegar.

The 60-minute show debuted on Australia’s Nine Network and tells the story of the 26-year-old who became a worldwide sensation after she claimed to have been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and cured herself with a healthy-eating plan.

She developed the world’s first wellness app, had a Penguin book deal, was backed by Apple and earned millions via her social media business, but her story then emerged to be a lie.

Kirsty Thomson, exec producer at producer 60 Minutes Australia, said the “explosive special features snippets of never-before-seen footage from Tara Brown’s now infamous 60 Minutes Australia interview and this is something that only the 9Network can deliver.”

Bethan Corney, founder and managing director at Silverlining, said: “Apple Cider Vinegar has been a hit for Netflix around the world. We know that whenever there’s a big drama based around true events, viewers are hungry for more, and especially the real-life story behind the dramatisation. We’re thrilled to be picking up the rights to Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson from Nine and rolling it out to international buyers wanting to capitalise on the global audience interest in the story.”

France buys from Big Media

TF1’s Histoire TV in France has picked up docuseries Cole: Al Qaeda’s Strike Before 9/11 from Big Media.

The 3 x 60 minute show delves into Al Qaeda’s October 2000 strike on the US Navy destroyer Cole in Yemen, exploring the planning, execution, rescue, investigation and ripple effects of the attack that were felt around the world.

It is based on Commanding Officer Kirk Lippold’s first-hand account in his book Front Burner, with the show blending archival news footage, dramatic reenactments, and cutting-edge CGI with an original score. The show will debut on Histoire TV in October, which is also the 250th anniversary of the US Navy.