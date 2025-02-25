All the latest news from London TV Screenings, Mip London & BBCS Showcase on Tuesday, 25 February

Tuesday, 3.28pm: Paramount+ heads to Turkey’s beIN

Paramount Global Content Distribution has struck a licensing deal with beIN Media Group in Turkey, establishing a Paramount+ branded destination on its local streaming services TOD and beIN Connect.

The deal will see films from Paramount Pictures and Republic Pictures become available, along with TV series from CBS Studios, Paramount+ and Showtime. A range will be available exclusively at launch to beIN’s subscribers in Turkey, along with content from Paramount’s film and series library.

Shows confirmed at launch include NCIS: Origins, Elsbeth, and The Agency, as well as upcomers such as NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Tuesday, 11.03am: OTF strikes AI deal, unveils first project

Off The Fence (OTF) has entered into a one-year co-development partnership with Amsterdam-based AI specialist Return to Earth Studio.

Under the deal, OTF and the newly launched creative studio will produce AI-powered storytelling projects that bring together each partner’s track records in factual production and collaborative funding models spanning legacy broadcasters, streamers and brands.

The first project to come out of the new collaboration is What If Evolution… (3 x 60 minutes), which is being introduced to buyers at London TV Screenings this week.

The show will fuse the latest applications in generative AI video with OTF’s experience in natural-history storytelling. A team of scientists and AI artists will work together to imagine the animals that might have evolved had the Earth’s history played out differently.

Tuesday, 10am: BBC lands FEG’s Billion Dollar Playground

The BBC is among a raft of international broadcasters to acquire the rights to Australian series Billion Dollar Playground.

Commissioned by Foxtel for Binge, the upcoming Ronde Media format revolves around Luxico, Australia’s premier high-end homestay and concierge provider. It will follow the young staff as they cater to the demands of ultra-wealthy guests while managing their own personal relationships. Read more

Tuesday, 9.43am: Disney lands Seven Bucks deal

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions has signed a first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television.

The TV pact, which follows a theatrical and streaming agreement struck last year, will see the two companies working together to develop dramas, comedies, adult animations and unscripted shows.

Tuesday, 9.20am: Nat Geo among Earth Touch buyers

Factual distributor Earth Touch has landed five package deals with international broadcasters including Nat Geo Wild, Arte (France), RTVE (Spain), KBS (Korea) and CCTV (China).

Arte has taken four hours of programming including one-off specials India’s Lion Queen and Secret Ways of a Whale Shark, while RTVE in Spain has acquired 14 hours including India’s Lion Queen, Day of the Dragon and the 4 x 60 minute series Epic Yellowstone.

National Geographic Wild International is taking 35 hours of wildlife programming with details yet to be confirmed, and KBS has picked up 12 hours including titles such as Legends of Venom, Australia’s Land of the Ancients and Africa’s River Titans.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV will air 10 hours of Earth Touch documentaries including Crocodiles Revealed, Legends of Venom and three-parter, Wild Belgium.

Tuesday, 9.13am: Talpa’s SBS6 extends survival show

SBS6 has ordered a celebrity-driven third season of No Way Back, the adventure reality show that sees participants competing in challenges in rugged terrain in a bid to win a cash prize.

The show, from SBS6 sibling Talpa Studios and Signal.Stream, had originally featured 14 Dutch unknowns in previous seasons but this year will follow celebrities as they venture into the wilderness of Romania. The format sees participants completing challenges to reach various camps, which adds more money to the prize pot.

Tuesday, 8.48am: Family Therapy lands on ChaiFlicks

Jewish content streamer ChaiFlicks has picked up hit scripted series Family Therapy, which will launch next month on the service.

The show is produced by Tronito and GM Comunicación in collaboration with Flow, created by Ariana Saiegh and Gonzalo Arias, directed by Alejandro Ciancio, and distributed by The Ripple Effect.

It follows Susi and José, a prestigious couple of therapists in their 60s who use a fusion of psychoanalysis and alternative therapies. When Susi’s father dies suddenly, she separates from José, yet they stubbornly continue their joint practice - leading to hilariously misguided patient advice as their personal drama seeps into sessions.

Tuesday, 8.42am: Bluey expands in Japan

BBC Studios has agreed a deal that will see animated hit Bluey expanding its reach in Japan, after TV Tokyo launched the series onto six group television networks covering over 70% of national households.

The wider syndication of Bluey is set to kick off in April, following the series’ launch on TV Tokyo’s ‘Eeny meeny miny moe’ slot in October last year. Toys are also set to hit store shelves in autumn for the first time, with Tomy appointed local toy distributor for the toy range licensed globally by Moose Toys.