Wednesday, 9.59am: ITVS strikes Zhejiang Media pact

ITV Studios and Zhejiang Media Group (ZMG) have struck a new partnership to co-develop non-scripted IP for the local and global market.

ZMG and ITVS have akready unveiled details of their first co-developed project, titled Go! Fishing!, with full details yet to be confirmed.

Shen Jian, editor-in-chief at Zhejiang Satellite TV, said: ”We are definitely seeing an appetite globally for new formats that explore universal themes through different cultures. I am personally very much looking forward to the collaboration which we expect to produce a new co-developed concept to launch in China and internationally in 2025.”

The deal was brokered on behalf of ITV Studios by Augustus Dulgaro exec vice president of sales at Asia Pacific and Zoe Tsui, head of content & format sales for Greater China.

Wednesday, 8.56am: Little Dot to launch Leaving Neverland 2 on YouTube in US

All3Media’s digital-focused outfit Little Dot Studios has acquired exclusive US and English Canadian rights for Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson and will launch the show on YouTube.

The follow-up to the Emmy and BAFTA-winning documentary Leaving Neverland is being produced and directed by Dan Reed of Amos Pictures. It will premiere in the US and English-speaking Canada on Little Dot Studio’s owned and operated network Real Stories, shortly after its initial UK debut on Channel 4. Sphere Abacus is handling international distribution.

Little Dot’s Real Stories YouTube channel, which has more than 6.5m subscribers, will carry the show first followed by select additional Little Dot channel brands. Little Dot said the strategy “ensures the film reaches a wide and diverse audience by leveraging YouTube’s growing dominance as a platform for long-form viewing.”

Wednesday, 8.23am: Keshet Int’l lands Seven Wonders sale

Keshet International (KI) has completed two further pre-sales for its three-part history docuseries, Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

The show, co-developed with SandStone Global, has been pre-sold in Australia to public service broadcaster SBS, and in France to TF1 for its Histoire TV channel. The UK’s Channel 5 previously became the 3 x 60 minute ancient history series’ first broadcast partner.

Seven Wonders of the Ancient World has been filmed across three continents at locations in Turkey, Greece and Egypt. It is presented by Professor Bettany Hughes and based on her eponymously titled book, which was released in October 2024.

Wednesday, 8.19am: BBC Studios expandsa News in Singapore

BBC Studios has agreed a deal with Singapore-based telecoms firm StarHub that will see BBC News added to StarHub’s Starter+ and Malay+ passes.

The deal means the news channel will become more widely available to customers across StarHub’s platforms, with StarHub’s Entertainment+ subscribers also being able toi access BBCS’s content via its five channels or on demand through BBC Player.