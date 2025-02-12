Former StudioCanal UK chief Alex Hamilton upped to new international role at the French company

StudioCanal has rejigged its senior management ranks by promoting Alex Hamilton and Katheryn Needham.

Hamilton has been upped to the newly created role of chief international officer, while Needham has taken his position of chief exec at StudioCanal UK.

Hamilton will work with all of StudioCanal’s territory chief execs and oversee direct distribution and international operations across France, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and Poland, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

He will also oversee StudioCanal’s Kids & Family business, which controls the Paddington IP.

The move comes five years since Hamilton was appointed chief exec at StudioCanal UK, prior to which he was president of international, film and managing director at Entertainment One UK.

Needham, meanwhile, has been managing director at StudioCanal UK since the beginning of 2024 and was previously interim chief exec of its Kids & Family business, in addition to her responsibilities as head of TV, digital and business development at the UK arm.

Anna Marsh, StudioCanal chief exec and deputy chief exec at parent Canal+, said: “[Hamilton and Needham’s] in-depth knowledge of the industry, passion and commitment to StudioCanal and the Canal+ group is second to none.

“Alex will oversee all direct distribution territories and our Kids & Family entity, further progressing StudioCanal’s global ambitions to leverage synergies with Canal+, and solidify partnerships with industry players operating locally and worldwide.

“After almost two decades in delivering excellent results for the UK business, Katheryn was Alex’s natural successor to continue to shepherd the UK’s leading independent distributor.”