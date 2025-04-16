Broadcasters

In brief: Freely channel offering; Netflix-Wales economic value; All3MI UK FAST channel; Matthew Modine-Two Rivers project

By 2025-04-16T13:35:00

Married at First Sight

Freely expands its PSB streamed channels with C4, 5 and ITV offerings

