Gabby Logan, Jeff Stelling and Dan Walker are to return to host Prime Video’s Premier League coverage.

They will be joined by pundits, commentators and reporters including Graham Potter, Dimitar Berbatov, Guy Mowbray and Clive Tyldesley

The fixtures begin tomorrow (Tuesday, 3 December) with Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace from 7:30pm. Prime will air a total of 20 Premier League matches during December, with nine fixtures this week.

Prime will broadcast its biggest-ever Boxing Day schedule, with eight matches across a single day and over 10 hours of coverage, from the early 12:30pm kick off through to the conclusion of the evening game.

As well as the Premier League, Prime Video will also air UEFA Champions League action, with RB Leipzig v Aston Villa on 10 December and Liverpool v Lille in the new year.

Its line-up of presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters will be on screen across every match as well as the Every Game, Every Goal show hosted by Jeff Stelling on 4 December and Boxing Day, which makes it possible for fans to see all of the goals and talking points from each game, live as it happens.

Fans can take advantage of Prime’s in-game match selector. This feature is accessible during live matches to switch between multiple fixtures without leaving the stream. Fans can access this match selector by pressing down on their TV remote or swiping up on a phone or tablet.

This is the final year for Prime Video’s coverage of the Premier League, as the streamer didn’t win any of the rights packages for the next set of four-year deals, beginning with the 2025/26 season.

PICTURED: Gabby Logan at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2024, where she picked up the Sports Presenter of the Year Award.