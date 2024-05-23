The sofware, which is part of Viz Libero, is designed to streamline sports social media publishing

Vizrt has added a function to its sports highlight enhancement tool, Viz Libero, that crops video to various aspect ratios from one interface.

Users can create one project and publish multiple versions to multiple platforms during live games or post-match. This enables Viz Libero customers to reach new audiences through shorter snappier clips via social platforms.

Edouard Griveaud, senior product manager at Vizrt, said: “Younger demographics are consuming sports on social media through snackable clips like replays, analysis, and highlights. Viz Libero helps create the perfect content to capture the attention of new audiences like Gen Z, with illustrative and engaging graphics.

“To support our customers and users in reaching and engaging these new audiences in an even better and faster way we’ve developed a unique social media video crop tool.”

Users of the new feature select the preferred aspect ratio, add analysis and can then export clips as vertical or other common aspect ratios for publishing platforms.

The social media crop tool is pre-configured to track players to speed up the most basic use of analysis for social media.

Operators can select the aspect ratio, then click on the player and the video crop tool will automatically track and crop.

Griveaud adds: “Different social media platforms favour different formats. With this feature, operators can create clips in a specific format to send to the social media team to review and post. Adjusting and optimizing videos for specific platforms quicker, increases fan engagement and content reach – taking content from stadium to social rapidly.”