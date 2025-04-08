Division to focus on non-scripted and documentaries as well as digital formats

Fremantle is making a concerted push into sports content, tapping a former Banijay exec to lead its newly created global division.

Fremantle Sports will focus on non-scripted and documentaries as well as new digital formats, working closely alongside the super-indie’s entertainment, documentary and drama and film teams to expand the company’s current sports offering.

The division will be led by former Banijay chief commercial officer Owain Walbyoff who has been appointed as director of sports, leading and developing its strategy to expand the company’s sporting offering.

Fremantle has already established its sports content, with a portfolio that includes 72 Films’ All or Nothing (Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur) series for Amazon, as well as UFA’s All or Nothing: German National Team, Fremantle Australia’s Matildas: The World at Our Feet for Disney+ and Wildside’s My Name is Francesco Totti for Sky Italia.

Fremantle Sports’ launch is part of the company’s growth strategy to expand on its scripted and documentary business in recent years. Fremantle Sports will focus on supporting Fremantle labels with the creation of content based on sports IP, talent and stories as well as developing new cross-platform sports formats for global distribution.

The genesis of the global sports entertainment unit has been spearheaded by Fremantle UK chief executive Amelia Brown, alongside group head of strategy Gabriella Carriere, chief executive of Fremantle Northern Europe Georgette Schlick, president of original productions Jeff Hasler and global head of documentaries and factual Mark Reynolds.

The Fremantle Sports output will also lean into the expertise of its in-house labels including 72, UFA, TalkbackThames, Fremantle Australia, Fremantle North America, Wildside, Naked and Fremantle Italy.

Global chief executive of Fremantle Jennifer Mullin said: “Expanding our sports capabilities is an exciting next step in our growth strategy, following the successful blueprint that has delivered continued growth across our drama and film and documentaries pillars.”