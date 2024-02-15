Ceremony to take place on 3 July in London

The Broadcast Digital Awards 2024 has opened for entries.

The deadline for submitting entries is 15 March, with the awards qualifying period running from 17 March 2023 to 15 March 2024. The awards ceremony will take place on 3 July at The Brewery, London.

The Digital Awards exclusively celebrate multi-channel broadcasters and their shows, with last year’s winners including Dave (Channel of the Year) and More 4 (Best Factual Channel of the Year), with Yeti named Best Multichannel Production Company of the Year.

New categories for 2024 include Best True Crime Programme, Best Specialist Factual Programme and Best Current Affairs Programme.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Broadcast Digital Awards, please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london. For entry enquiries, please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london. Full details on this year’s awards, including a full list of categories, can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.

If you are interested in joining this year’s judging panel for the awards please contact: digitalawards@broadcastnow.co.uk