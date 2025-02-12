Ceremony to take place on 2 July in London

The Broadcast Digital Awards 2025 has opened for entries. The deadline for submitting entries is 14 March, with the awards qualifying period running from 16 March 2024 to 14 March 2025. The awards ceremony returns to The Brewery, London, on Wednesday 2 July.

The Digital Awards exclusively celebrate multi-channel broadcasters and their shows, with last year’s winners including BBC3 (Channel of the Year) and More 4 (Best Factual Channel of the Year), with Firecrest Films named Best Multichannel Production Company of the Year.

Full details on this year's awards, including a full list of categories, can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.

