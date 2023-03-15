Live event to take place on 6 July

The deadline for submitting entries to the Broadcast Digital Awards 2023 has been extended to 24 March.

The awards qualifying period runs from 19 March 2022 to 16 March 2023, with the awards ceremony taking place on 6 July at The Brewery, London.

The Digital Awards exclusively celebrate multi-channel broadcasters and their shows, with last year’s winners including CBBC (Channel of the Year) and Sky History (Non-PSB Channel of the Year), with Fulwell 73 named Best Multichannel Production Company of the Year.

This year, there are 21 categories to enter including Best Digital Support for a Programme, Best Entertainment Programme, Best Short-Form Documentary and lots more.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Broadcast Digital Awards, please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london. For entry enquiries, please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london. Full details on this year’s awards can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.