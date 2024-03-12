Entries need to be submitted by 22 March

The deadline for submitting entries to the Broadcast Digital Awards 2024 has been extended to 22 March, leaving just nine more days to enter.

The awards qualifying period runs from 17 March 2023 to 15 March 2024, with the awards ceremony taking place on 3 July at The Brewery, London.

The Digital Awards exclusively celebrate multi-channel broadcasters and their shows, with last year’s winners including Dave (Channel of the Year) and More 4 (Best Factual Channel of the Year), with Yeti named Best Multichannel Production Company of the Year.

New categories for 2024 include Best True Crime Programme, Best Specialist Factual Programme and Best Current Affairs Programme.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Broadcast Digital Awards, please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london

For entry enquiries, please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london

If you are interested in joining the 2024 judging panel, please contact Melissa.Patel@mbi.london

Full details on this year’s awards, including a full list of categories, can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.