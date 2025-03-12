The deadline for submitting entries to the Broadcast Digital Awards 2025 has been extended to 21 March, leaving just nine more days to enter.

The awards qualifying period runs from 16 March 2024 to 14 March 2025 with the ceremony taking place on Wednesday 2 July at The Brewery, London.

The Digital Awards exclusively celebrate multi-channel broadcasters and their shows, with last year’s winners including BBC3 (Channel of the Year) and More 4 (Best Factual Channel of the Year), with Firecrest Films named Best Multichannel Production Company of the Year.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Broadcast Digital Awards, please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london.

For entry enquiries, please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london.

Full details on this year’s awards, including a full list of categories, can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.

If you are interested in being a judge for this year’s awards please contact digitalawards@broadcastnow.co.uk