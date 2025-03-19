Ceremony to take place on 2 July

ITV entertainment commissioner David Smyth, National Geographic commissioning editor Carolyn Payne and Faraz Osman, managing director of Gold Wala are among the judges casting their eye over this year’s entrants to the Broadcast Digital Awards.

They are part of a group of judges which also includes Carl Callam, BBC commissioning editor, documentaries, Initial managing director Katy Manley and Boom Cymru’s head of digital Cai Morgan.

The deadline for submitting entries to the Broadcast Digital Awards 2025 is 21 March, with the qualifying period running from 16 March 2024 to 14 March 2025. Awards ceremony takes place on 2 July at The Brewery, London.

The Digital Awards exclusively celebrate multi-channel broadcasters and their shows, with last year’s winners including BBC3 (Channel of the Year) and More 4 (Best Factual Channel of the Year), with Firecrest Films named Best Multichannel Production Company of the Year.

Garden Studios is a sponsor for this year’s awards. If you are interested in sponsoring the Broadcast Digital Awards, please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london.

For entry enquiries, please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london.

Full details on this year’s awards, including a full list of categories, can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.

If you are interested in being a judge for this year’s awards please contact digitalawards@broadcastnow.co.uk