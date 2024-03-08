Fulwell 73 chief Leo Pearlman’s planned studio facility for the North East is a step closer to becoming a reality thanks to a £120m injection set out by the chancellor.

The Crown Works Studios in Sunderland, set to become one of Europe’s largest filming complexes, was the subject of a devolution deal agreed between the government and the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) and Sunderland City Council.

The deal leverages £450m of private funding to help the North East become a major hub for big budget productions. The planned 1.7m square foot facility featuring 20 film and high-end TV sound stages is expected to boost the region’s economy by £336m a year and create around 8,450 jobs.

The project is pending planning permission, but work on the first phase could begin this summer with the construction of the first six stages, with completion of further phases and a total of 20 stages due to be completed by 2028.

With the funding set out in the budget this week, Pearlman called it a “historic moment” for the region.

The managing partner of the Sunderland Til I Die indie added: “Crown Works Studios will help transform the city we love into a global hub for big budget film and TV production. Britain’s creative sector is at its best when industry and the public sector share the same vision and work together to deliver it – so I’m hugely grateful for the backing of the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority and for the partnership between them, Fulwell 73 and Sunderland City Council.

“Our screen industries are world-leading - and with this backing, the UK, with the North East in its arsenal, can grow its capacity for the production of film and high-end TV.”

Pact chief John McVay said: “It will be great to see a significant investment in the North East, once one of the jewels of British broadcasting. It will be good to see it getting back to its rightful place as a wider destination to support domestic production and inward investment with the creation of Crown Works Studios.”

North East Screen chief Alison Gwynn said: “We have world-class locations, we have talented crew, we have indies winning commissions, and we have the support of all our local and combined authority partners to ensure our region is truly filming friendly.

“The studios will provide the infrastructure we really need to continue the trajectory attracting major big-budget features, and in the process, creating thousands more opportunities for the people and businesses of the North East.”