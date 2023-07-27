‘I don’t think you could meet anyone more conscientious, hard-working and able than Emma’

27

Head of operations and production

AJH FIlms

A career in television was not always on the cards for Emma Rowe, but Curious Films executive producer Natalie Hill says that in just over three years, she’s already every bit as capable as someone with 20 years under their belt in production management.

Moving to the UK on her own from Spain at just 15, Rowe studied for a law degree and a masters in entrepreneurship, while running her own independent travel and events business. Landing a role as a PA with AJ Media Group in February 2020 - and managing both that new position and an unfamiliar industry in the first stage of lockdown – proved a turning point.

First came a production manager role on Channel 4’s short-form series The Dog Fixers, then production executive on sister company Rogo Productions’ debut commission – ITV2’s six-part series Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Running logistics and day-to-day co-ordination on the project, Rowe stepped up to production manager, overseeing shoots across the UK and securing new financing for the budget in just six weeks after initial funding fell through – bringing all six episodes to budget within a tight schedule. At that time, she also became operations head of AJH Media Group.

Unprecedented, AJH Films’ three-part Discovery+ series about Donald Trump, was running in parallel and Rowe stretched herself across both productions. When the Congressional Committee subpoenaed the company, she fielded all press requests, bookings and logistics in the subsequent media storm.

“I don’t think you could meet anyone more conscientious, hard-working and able than Emma,” concludes Hill.