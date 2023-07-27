Hot Shots 2023: Producers & PDs

‘Steve is a sharp comedy producer who is developing his own brand, style and talent relationships’

Producer

Roughcut

Comedy producer Steve Monger believes the scripting stage is where he really shines – collaborating with talent, building a project around their voice and punching up the scripts to within an inch of their lives (but in a fun way, he promises).

His boss at Roughcut, chief executive Ash Atalla, says Monger is multi-talented and his “career is on the move fast”.

“He’s a sharp comedy producer who is very much developing his own brand, style and talent relationships,” Atalla adds, with BBC3 dysfunctional family sitcom Things You Should Have Done set to TX next year.

Championing under-represented talent is a cornerstone of Monger’s work – mentoring upcoming talent for the BBC’s Felix Dexter Bursary, North East Comedy Hot House and the BFI.