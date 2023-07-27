‘Pandora’s diligence and commitment are matched only by her passionate approach to her work’

Over the past four years at Rogan Productions, Pandora Monnas has progressed from researcher to producer, working across archive, observational, quick-turnaround and current affairs films and series.

Her real learning curve came last year, when she developed and then worked on an archive series for C4’s 40th anniversary, Made In The 80s, which explored stories from pop culture, politics and technology.

This year, she’s been testing her skills at tracking down contributors and stories for The Final (w/t), a feature-length football documentary for Netflix.

“Pandora’s diligence and commitment are matched only by her passionate approach to her work,” says Rogan Productions managing director Soleta Rogan.