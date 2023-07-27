‘You can throw any challenge at Will and it’s completed with focus, determination and drive’

27

Junior production manager

Freelance

How many junior production managers can say they’ve overseen almost 700 members of crew in only their fourth TV gig? William Shellard can.

Having put in stints as a production co-ordinator on The Apprentice and I’m a Celebrity… South Africa, and his first junior production manager post on The Martin Lewis Money Show, Shellard bagged a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove he has what it takes.

For BBC Studios Events, he was tasked with setting up all seven live OBs of the BBC’s coronation coverage, ready to hand over to production managers to oversee the week of the event – and taking a PM role himself at one of the sites.

“You can throw any challenge at Will and it’s completed with focus, determination and drive,” says BBC Studios deputy head of production, factual entertainment and events, Gemma Thomas.

“The coronation was a huge undertaking, and Will went above and beyond, continually solving problems as the centre point for the OBs and remaining calm throughout. Anyone who can oversee 696 crew with a smile is a definite production management keeper.”

Thomas says being inclusive comes “very naturally” to Shellard, who had production co-ordinators and managers singing his praises.

“The OB team say the thing that annoyed them was that will had JPM on his signature – they thought he was an experienced PM,” she admits. The feedback was duly noted: this autumn, Shellard steps up to his first PM role on an Events production.