Zoe King entered the industry in the summer of 2020, starting out as a runner in rural North Wales.

From there, she has worked in production role on shoots across the globe for some of the biggest factual entertainment shows, including ITV1’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and BBC1 ratings juggernaut Race Across The World.

Maria Kennedy, line producer at Studio Lambert, says that from the moment she met King, her talent and enthusiasm stood out.

She describes King as having “naturally navigated working in production management”, and commends her ability to “problem solve instantly”. During King’s first week as a production secretary, a sudden update to Covid regulations meant she had to respond to cancelled flights and new testing and quarantine regulations that came into force while her team was abroad on a recce.

When King herself is working on international shoots, Kennedy says, the editorial team are quick to recognise her caring and supportive nature and express confidence that she will keep them safe and well looked-after.

“On Race Across The World, Zoe is always waiting for us at the checkpoints to check in on our welfare, and will offer to help in any way she can,” Kennedy says, adding that King will often go above and beyond, surprising colleagues with treats from home to give them an extra boost.

Going the extra mile

At the beginning of this year, King joined the team behind Squid Game: The Challenge, juggling complex travel plans for an international cast of more than 450 people – and, Kennedy points out, she still found time to support the learning of newer team members.

This year, King also worked closely alongside the Royal Household on the production of HM The King’s Coronation Concert. Once again, she went the extra mile, striving to ensure the concert was as inclusive as possible through co-ordinating the use of audio description, welfare tents, BSL interpreters and SubPacs – vibrating packs that enhance deaf people’s experience of the event.

Her commitment to the production was not only recognised by BBC Studios, but also by the royal household and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. “Zoe is the heart and soul of all productions she’s worked on,” says Kennedy. “It seems almost criminal that she had ever considered a career on the editorial path, given that she thinks and breathes production.

“She has an endless well of positivity and energy, even in the face of the most bonkers productions, instinctively thinking of multiple solutions before anyone has even realised there’s a problem.

“She is loved and respected by the entire team – from the executive producer to the runner.”