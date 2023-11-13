Indies

Boiling Point duo and Birdie Pictures working-class UK TV writers competition

By Ben Dalton, Screen 2023-11-13T10:15:00

Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, Phil Temple

Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters and Phil Temple’s annual competition will give winner £5,000 to ‘kickstart their careers’

