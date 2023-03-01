Indies

Phoenix lands second CBS Reality murder series

By 2023-03-01T09:59:00

Ann, Julie Hogg's Mother 2 - Murder_ Fight for the Truth

Ordinary people who cracked cases to tell their story in Murder: Fight For the Truth

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 