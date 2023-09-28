Distributors Survey 2023: Distributors make hay despite challenges ahead

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Andy Fry2023-09-28T08:01:00
Annual report shows revenues are at their highest level since before the pandemic amid tough times for the content business
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now