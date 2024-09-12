ITV

Behind the scenes: Israel & Gaza: Into the Abyss, ITV1

2024-09-12T08:41:00

ISRAEL_AND_GAZA_INTO_THE_ABYSS_01

Director Robin Barnwell explains the challenges of recording footage and getting it out of Gaza for a major ITV1 doc

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 