ITV

ITV confirms Big Brother recommission among unscripted orders

By 2023-08-23T16:16:00

Big brother itv2

Rugby-themed reality format and hotel comptetition sit alongside eco-travelogue in broad-ranging slate

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 