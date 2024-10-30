Magazine

Analysis: Why Lisy Nandy’s RTS speech has sparked hopes for a political reset

By 2024-10-30T11:34:00

RTSConvention_Session11_The RT Hon Lisa Nandy MP (37)

Lisa Nandy’s call for news providers to be ‘truthful not neutral’ has raised hopes of more PSB support and government funding for the World Service

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now