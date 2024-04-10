Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo; Cuckoo

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2024-04-10T09:01:00
“If you think you have heard everything about hypocritical Christian fundamentalism, the cruelty, venality and greed that burst from this unsparing four-part series will take, if not the biscuit, then certainly the communion wafer”
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now