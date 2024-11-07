Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 28 October 

BIB_104_Unit_00006R

1. Beauty in Black: Season 1

8.7m views 

Territory_Netflix_11136

2. Territory: Season 1

6.3m views 

DIPLOMAT_101_Unit_00089RC

3. The Diplomat: Season 2

5.6m views 

This is the Zodiac Speaking

4. This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1

7.5m views 

TLL_303_Unit_07638RC

5. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

5m views 

Witnessed__The_Manhattan_Alien_Abduction_n_S1_E2_00_31_59_13

6. The Manhattan Alien Abduction: Season 1

4m views 

NWT_102_Unit_00390RC

7. Nobody Wants This: Season 1

2.7m views 

OUTERBANKS_401_Unit_12561RC

8. Outer Banks: Season 4

2.4m views 

MONSTERS_202_Unit_04486RC

9. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

2.2m views 

My Wife My Abuser Netflix

10. My Wife My Abuser: Captured On Camera: Season 1

2.1m views

 UK top 10
1 My Wife My Abuser: Captured On Camera: Season 1
2 This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1
3 The Manhattan Alien Abduction: Season 1
4 The Diplomat: Season 2
5 The Burning Girls: Season 1
6 Beauty in Black: Season 1
7 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
8 Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
9 Territory: Season 1
10 Nobody Wants This: Season 1

Topics