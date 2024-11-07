Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 28 October
1. Beauty in Black: Season 1
8.7m views
2. Territory: Season 1
6.3m views
3. The Diplomat: Season 2
5.6m views
4. This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1
7.5m views
5. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
5m views
6. The Manhattan Alien Abduction: Season 1
4m views
7. Nobody Wants This: Season 1
2.7m views
8. Outer Banks: Season 4
2.4m views
9. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
2.2m views
10. My Wife My Abuser: Captured On Camera: Season 1
2.1m views
|UK top 10
|1
|My Wife My Abuser: Captured On Camera: Season 1
|2
|This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1
|3
|The Manhattan Alien Abduction: Season 1
|4
|The Diplomat: Season 2
|5
|The Burning Girls: Season 1
|6
|Beauty in Black: Season 1
|7
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
|8
|Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
|9
|Territory: Season 1
|10
|Nobody Wants This: Season 1
