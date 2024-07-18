AI-driven cloud editing platform Edit Cloud has secured £2m in funding.

The funding round was led by specialist creative-tech VC firm Edge, with angel investors including Inspired Thinking Group founder Simon Ward and creative technology entrepreneur Justin Cooke.

Edit Cloud was founded by Simon Green, the former founder of production/post-production house Green Rock, and provides a virtual editing platform utilising cloud-based tools and AI to enable teams to spin up edit suites for the duration of a project and work collaboratively from any device, anywhere.

Its clients include ITV Studios, Adobe and AWS and Publicis.

Edit Cloud aims to transition editing from traditional on-premises working to “bringing together talent communities in one place, all fully trained and up to speed on secure and globally accessible virtual editing suites.”

READ MORE: Edit Cloud reimagines the traditional edit suite

Simon Green said: “Our sector is at a pivotal moment. We’ve all had to use outdated systems and fragmented editing processes for years, which has made it increasingly hard for production staff and creative teams to be their best.

“As AI continues to revolutionise traditional workflows, here at Edit Cloud we’re able to transform production processes into the cloud, finally unlocking new efficiencies, enabling diversity and talent democratisation, as well as delivering everything more sustainably.”

“We’re absolutely delighted to have the backing of Edge and alongside the incoming experience of Simon Ward and Justin Cooke, we’re confident that we can fast track our ambitions.”

Hannah Williamson, senior investment manager at Edge VC added: “Edit Cloud exemplifies the kind of pioneering spirit we champion at Edge. We believe in backing visionary businesses who push boundaries and create lasting impact. With Edit Cloud, we see a platform that not only leverages cutting-edge technology but also democratises access to post production tools, which aligns perfectly with our own values. We are excited to partner with Edit Cloud as they transform traditional workflows and empower a new generation of content creators.”

Simon Ward, non-executive director of Edit Cloud said: “I am always passionate about creating simplicity in our sector through innovation and technology and Edit Cloud is doing just that. Their platform unlocks the future of editing, reducing time wasting processes and inefficiency – ultimately resulting in even better work and better teams.

“As such I look forward to supporting Simon and the whole Edit Cloud team on this exciting next stage as the company scales up.”

Justin Cooke, chairman of Edit Cloud, added: “Edit Cloud represents a groundbreaking shift in the post production landscape. Our commitment to leveraging advanced cloud-based technology and AI empowers our creative industry, not only enhancing the production process but also democratising access to top-tier creative tools.

“We are dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, ensuring that everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to realise the potential of this new era of creativity. We’re setting new standards of efficiency, collaboration, and creative excellence in the industry.”

PICTURED ABOVE (Left to right): Justin Cooke, Hannah Williamson, Simon Green, Simon Ward