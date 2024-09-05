Winking Studios has launched a beta of a text-to-animation tool for use in film and TV, as well as gaming.

Called GenMotion.AI, the Singapore-based company, which has worked across a number of high-profile video games as a game developer and art outsourcing business, claims that users of the software can generate “precise” animations using simple or complex text prompts, such as, “A strong man walks in place, swings his hands widely, and his body slightly bobs with each step.” They can also combine multiple prompts to create “extensive, continuous,” animations.

In addition, Winking Studios says that GenMotion.AI, “can flexibly regenerate specific sections or the entirety of the generated animations, including individual body parts.”

The results can then be exported in several file formats, and it provides APIs for compatibility with major 3D tools (such as Max and Maya) and game engines (including Unreal Engine and Unity).

It was revealed at the Next Acer global press conference in Berlin, Germany, and the company says that creators can use the resulting content without copyright worries - claiming that all of its training data is copyright-protected and created specifically for the product, with the entire motion capture process fully recorded on video and documented on the blockchain. It also says, ”A renowned law firm has attested to the integrity of the workflow, ensuring security and compliance.”

Registrations for beta testing are now open on the GenMotion.AI website. Further updates are planned to, “expand the tool’s reach, making it accessible to both seasoned professionals and amateur creators.”