An impressive list of world-leading sports companies, clubs, federations, agencies, broadcasters and production companies are confirmed to speak at the event

The extensive speaker programme for the forthcoming two-day European Sports Summit is now available to view at https://www.broadcastsportevents.co.uk/european-sports-summit/programme

The European Sports Summit takes place on Tuesday 13 June and Wednesday 14 June at Egg, Brussels, Belgium

The event takes place on Tuesday 13 June and Wednesday 14 June at Egg, Brussels, Belgium (pictured throughout this article). It’s a great, spacious venue that’s easy to reach in the heart of Brussels, just a 10-minute walk from the Eurostar Brussels Terminal. There are regular trains direct from London St Pancras to Eurostar Brussels Terminal, which take less than two hours.

European Sports Summit - confirmed speakers from: Chelsea FC

LaLiga

Little Dot Studios

Warner Bros Discovery Sports

European Tour Productions

Extreme E

Airspeeder

E1 World Championships

Aurora

Women’s Sport Trust

Sky Sports

FIBA International Basketball Federation

ITN Sport/World Athletics Productions

Genius Sports

EBU

Noah Media Group

Buzz 16

NEO Studios

CSM Sport and Entertainment

TikTok

Walton & Hersham FC

International Paralympic Committee

Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne

Copa90 BOOK NOW

There are regular trains direct from London St Pancras to Eurostar Brussels Terminal, which take less than two hours.

The European Sports Summit has been created by Broadcast Sport and our sister brand Sportcal, which is part of GlobalData.

We are combining our expertise in the creation of the programme, which covers Broadcast Sport’s heartland of sports production, sports broadcast, and sports content, and Sportcal’s expertise in sports marketing, brand partnerships in sport and sports advertising.

Sportcal will also provide exclusive insights into current trends and emerging themes in sports business and sports broadcast through its extensive and exclusive data, insight and research.

The long list of world-leading sports companies, broadcasters, clubs and federations already signed up to talk at the European Sports Summit include Chelsea FC, LaLiga, Little Dot Studios, Warner Bros Discovery Sports, European Tour Productions, Extreme E, Airspeeder, E1 World Championships, Aurora, Women’s Sport Trust, Sky Sports, FIBA International Basketball Federation, ITN Sport/World Athletics Productions, Genius Sports, EBU, Noah Media Group, Buzz 16, NEO Studios, CSM Sport and Entertainment, TikTok, Walton & Hersham FC, International Paralympic Committee, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne and Copa90.

As well as all the above, more big names will be added to the programme in the coming weeks.

The two-day event costs £725 to attend, including full access to the two-day conference, unlimited exhibition access, and all food and drink throughout the event.

You can book your ticket by clicking on the box below.