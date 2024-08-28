AE Live’s creative design agency Ignite is to deliver the motion graphics and title sequence for the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024.

The competition is run by World Rugby, in partnership with the six unions (Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga and USA) and is aimed at driving competitiveness ahead of an expanded Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Ignite is creating a cinematic title sequence based on research it undertook into the ocean dwelling deities from each competing Pacific nation’s culture. It reimagines these six deities in a story that sees them unleash the tournament ball upon the world from the depths of the Pacific.

The match graphics include the score ticker’s centralised tournament badge becoming a window for key messages regarding game-play.

Kaylene Hurley, AE Live GM, New Zealand, said: “The Ignite design studio is always motivated to push the envelope and find new ways to make the tournaments appeal to a broad and diverse audience. The approach to the Pacific Nations Cup package was another great opportunity to collaborate with World Rugby and deliver something fresh and surprising.”

AE Live Ignite has a long-standing relationship with World Rugby, and in recent years has delivered match graphics and titles for all its top-tier tournaments including the Men’s World Cup France 2023, the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021, SVNS, WXV and more.