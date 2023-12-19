Sue Anstiss has been a pioneer in women’s sport for over 30 years. She’s an author, podcast host and entrepreneur, who was a founding trustee of the Women’s Sport Trust and co-founder of the Women’s Sport Collective.

Anstiss is now CEO of Fearless Women, which drives positive change for women’s sport, having received an MBE for her services to women’s sport in 2018.

This episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast is a recording of the keynote speech at the Broadcast Sport Summit 2023, and focuses on Anstiss’s role in helping to grow women’s sport and, specifically, her influential and well-received book and Netflix documentary, Game On : The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport.

Anstiss explains how and why she made Game On, how she got it distributed, and the impact of both the book and documentary in helping shape a better future for women’s sport.

She also talks about her award-winning Game Changers podcast and addresses what now needs to be done to capitalise on the substantial increase in the fanbase and interest in women’s sport over recent years.

Speaker: Sue Anstiss MBE, Director and Producer of the Netflix documentary Game On & CEO - Fearless Women

Chair: Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster and Producer