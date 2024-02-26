Prime Video is making a feature-length documentary focused on the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career.

The film is being directed by Asif Kapadia and co-directed by Joe Sabia. Prime Video says it was originally a “home video never intended for public viewing” and captures Federer at his most candid as he says goodbye to the game and his fans.

The documentary features interviews with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Federer said: “Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends. During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public.

“However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey. I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide.”

The documentary is as yet untitled, and s a Lafcadia Productions production. The film is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell, and directed by Kapadia and Joe Sabia.