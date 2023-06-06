Sky

Sky News to reconstruct Prince Harry courtroom evidence

2023-06-06T16:06:00

Sky News Prince Harry reconstruction

Harry In Court aims to offer viewers an ‘accurate and fair reconstruction of what is said’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 