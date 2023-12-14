Airspeeder is working with Veritone and base on the creation of a digital media hub for its broadcast and digital content, as well as data.

The trio’s multi-year deal will see all Airspeeder digital media, broadcast content and data managed in the hub and leveraged for distribution, monetisation, AI-assisted editing, packaging for press publications and remote production.

Veritone’s AI content tools are being used with base’s accelerated file transfer and cloud storage services to create the hub.

Stephen Sidlo, Airspeeder’s global media & marketing director, said, “Veritone’s expertise in sports is evident in their ability to streamline operations and uncover revenue opportunities for customers through AI. Airspeeder is eager to tap into this wealth of industry knowledge to elevate our sport into a global series. As a nascent sport, Airspeeder needs to work with best-in-class industry leaders to grow its sports rights proposition, Veritone and base are the perfect combination to help us succeed.”

David Candler, senior director of customer solutions at Veritone, said, “We are extremely proud to provide AI-powered solutions - in partnership with base - to support and promote this fantastic new race series, which is pushing the boundaries of innovation in both aviation and motorsports. Veritone thrives on creating trusted partnerships with organisations like Airspeeder who are fully embracing the use of AI to enhance their media operations and grow their sport.”

Ben Foakes, base founder and CEO, said, “Airspeeder is a really exciting new business, perfectly aligned with our team’s expertise in providing cloud-native solutions for major sports, gaming brands and media and entertainment companies. We love to get involved early with cutting-edge ventures, with particularly complex technical workflow challenges to solve, and to go on the scale journey with them.”

Airspeeder race aircraft use electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology and are crewed by human pilots, and it recently completed a remote controlled test race at Stonefield Airfield, South Australia. It will continue to work on its crewed racing platform in 2025, as well as announce global race locations.