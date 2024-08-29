The broadcaster is trialing it on programmes including In Touch, Access All, Profile, Sporting Witness and Economics

The BBC is undergoing a trial that uses Generative AI to help add subtitles and transcripts to content on BBC Sounds.

The trial uses a tool called Whisper AI to quickly generate a high quality transcript of the audio. This is then reviewed by a member of the editorial team and edited where necessary before being added.

The BBC has focused on a range of productions for the trial, including In Touch, Access All, Profile, Sporting Witness and Economics, and says it will look to add more programmes across the course of the trial.

The trial lasts for three-months when the BBC will review progress and determine the next steps.

As of today, the subtitles are now available on the web version of BBC Sounds, and the transcripts are available on the Android version of the BBC Sounds app. These will come to the iOS version in the coming weeks.