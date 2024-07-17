Production companies have until 26 July to tell Broadcast Tech whether they use AI and GenAI, and how they feel about it

Broadcast Tech wants to find out more about how the production sector is making use of artificial intelligence, and how it views the emerging technology.

It is launching a short survey that explores the extent to which producers have embraced AI and GenAI, and the opportunities and challenges around using it. It will also ask about the sector’s views on how AI and GenAI should or should not be employed and regulated.

Broadcast Tech is keen to hear from indies that do not use currently AI, as well as those who do, so please consider taking part.

Indies have until Friday 26 July to respond.

The data and views expressed in the survey will be anonymous and the findings will be published in late August, in line with the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Please click here to complete the survey. The deadline 8pm on Friday 26 July.

If you have any queries about survey, please contact