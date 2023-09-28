The final deadline for entries to the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 is by end of play tomorrow – Friday 29 September.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards close for entries on Friday (29 September), so there are just two days left to submit your entry and be in with a chance of winning.

There will be no further extension to the deadline following this.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards are now in their fifth year and return with new categories that celebrate the creative use of tech in production and post-production.

The entry qualifying period is from 6 August 2022 to 14 September 2023. The shortlist will be announced towards the middle of October, and an expert judging panel of industry leaders will then decide the final winners in each category.

The winners will be revealed at the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 gala dinner on 29 November 2023 at The Brewery, London.

The Broadcast Tech Innnovation Awards 2023 are sponsored by base, EMG, IMG and Timeline TV.