DNEG Animation has promoted Crosby Clyse (pictured above left) to managing director, with David Park (pictured above right) arriving at the company as head of production.

The pair arrive as the company looks to recruit for more than 300 roles globally, and both join its senior management team.

Clyse joined DNEG from Pixar in 2016, first as a producer and then rising to head of production. He had previously been at Pixar for six years as a script supervisor and production coordinator, and has also worked at Disney. Clyse has worked on the likes of Onward, Finding Dory, The Good Dinosaur and Brave.

Meanwhile, Park arrives to take Clyse’s former role, leaving the same position at Passion Pictures. He was at Passion Pictures for almost three years, working on the likes of The Day I Became a Bird. Previously, he worked on Ron’s Gone Wrong for Locksmith Animation, and before that spent 15 years with Pixar contributing to projects such as Coco, Monsters University, Toy Story 3, Wall-E, and Ratatouille.

DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra said: “This spring we will be celebrating DNEG Animation’s 10 Year Anniversary and the great successes that the team has already achieved. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, and a new slate of exciting productions and client partnerships, I know that DNEG Animation will be in good hands under the leadership of Crosby, David, and the rest of the senior team.

“The quality bar that the team sets is always of the highest level, and they continue to push the boundaries in character animation and the unique and distinct looks that they create for every project that they undertake. I would like to thank and congratulate the whole DNEG Animation crew on 10 incredible years and many more to come. This is just the beginning.”