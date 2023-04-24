Creative studio Territory has revealed the work that went into the holograms and in-screen tech in Marvel’s Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.

It collaborated with Marvel’s art department and production team to envision the UI (user interface) technology and in-screen displays used by characters throughout the feature film, working on it from pre-production through to final production and providing a total of 250 motion graphics shots and working across 11 sets.

On-set and in-screen

Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang, plays a pivotal role in the film, demonstrating her expertise in science and technology. Her homemade navigation device, located in Hank Pym’s basement, opens up a direct portal to the Quantum realm.

Mounted throughout Pym’s basement lab, Territory Studio delivered in-screen content for 40 different displays. The designs, similar to those used in fellow Marvel film Ironman, presented the backdrop to a lab built for a dedicated scientist, with references made to prior Marvel instalments. This was purposeful, subtly reinforcing Lang’s new-found abilities and signalling her role later in the film.

In addition, Lang’s growth as a character needed to be translated to audiences engaging with a story set multiple years after the second instalment. Now much older, Land crafts her own futuristic technology that taps into the Quantum Realm.

Visualising a new graphical language

The Quantum world was given its own language called ‘Kanglish’ – Marvel’s art department developed this visual language to direct the overall design. Territory Studio integrated characters from Kanglish into its different user interfaces seen in the film. One challenge was translating the use of these devices to audiences unfamiliar with a fictional language.

Ashton Hertz, executive producer at Territory Studio, said: “Interpreting Kanglish was a big challenge to overcome through our designs. We needed people to understand story beats without giving them direct information. A good example of this is when Janet is repairing a machine – moving fonts are re-arranging as she drags different icons. There’s a clear understanding that she is interacting with the technology in a functional way.”

The creative team was provided with footage of the actors’ motions to build from. It then interpreted those actions with motion design that appeared both tactile and intuitive. This aimed to allow the audience to comprehend the technology without understanding the written language.

The Celestium

Finally, Kang’s central control room for his empire, the Celestium, presented the most advanced technology in the film. The chasm in power and technological capabilities between Kang and the rest of the cast is central to the narrative, so Territory needed to ensure its designs matched his superiority without losing touch with the audience – it needed to be understandable.

The overall design was distinct from other technologies seen in the film. The creative team wanted a structure to support the narrative, but also a fluidity to the design to allow for gestural movements and interactions. It needed to exemplify the power of Kang while remaining practical for large-scale military operations, with all technology in the quantum realm being a derivative of his master tech.

Sam Keehan, creative director at Territory Studio, said: “The overarching narrative and individual character traits underpin all of our creative decisions. There’s a level of detail and research that might go unnoticed at first glance, but is nonetheless accepted by the viewer due to the consistency it provides. It’s important to see our work as an extension of the set – the language of the set was translated into the UI to ensure adherence to the overall look while pushing the understanding of the possibilities of the quantum realm. We really enjoyed the challenge set to us by Marvel and it was incredible working so closely with their art and production team.”