Deltatre has launched the D3 Volt integrated streaming platform.

The platform brings together the company’s products from across the streaming ecosystem, offering fully native reference apps across web, mobile, tablet, TV, set-top box and game consoles, as well as features for acquisition, packaging, encoding, security, distribution, content management and playback.

The Deltatre products that have been integrated to create D3 Volt include Axis, for configuring streaming services; Diva, a video player with user interactivity; and Forge, a CMS, with chosen partners to create end-to-end streaming and digital platforms.

D3 Volt allows users to launch a streaming platform in 90 days, and is modular to allow user to take the features that they want to use, or the entire platform.

Andrea Marini, CEO of Deltatre, said: “D3 Volt is the result of years of experience working with the biggest names in the market. It is the first platform to be so flexible it can launch new streaming services and grow with them while scaling up the user base and adding substantial new functionality without major revamps.

“It has a strong focus on monetization and possesses a unique capacity to also migrate and underpin even the most complex existing OTT platforms that are ready to upgrade and move to the next level. Understanding the history of our sectors means I’m confident in saying that what this Integrated Streaming Platform brings today represents the future of streaming.”