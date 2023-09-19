Number still below 56,000 who went in last pre-Covid event

IBC has revealed that its 2023 show attracted 43,065 attendess.

This is a 16% increase on the more than 37,000 who went in 2022, but is still significantly down on the pre-Covid 57,000 in 2019. Over 170 countries were represented in the visitors this year.

In addition, there were more than 1,250 exhibitors and 325 speakers on its conference programme. First time exhibitors included LG, Brompton Technology, Compress2x, Layercake, Quine, SAS Software, Small Pixels, Sohonet, Wondershare, ZEASN, and Zinema Motion.

It has since been revealed that Hall 14 will be opened for the 2024 event, as well as a number of outside pavilions.

IBC CEO Michael Crimp said: “We’ve seen a fantastic turnout from the entire industry at IBC2023. There was a real sense of purpose at the show as business leaders and tech innovators came together to help our industry navigate change and build a better future for media and entertainment. I’d like to thank everyone for the ongoing support and participation – we’re looking forward to seeing you all again next year.”

IBC director Steve Connolly added: “There’s been a tremendous energy at IBC2023. We’ve seen incredible participation from a wide range of long-standing exhibitors and new players that are tackling technology transformation while unlocking new business opportunities. We’re ready to continue evolving for next year’s show to keep up with increased demand, and we’ll be expanding our footprint with additional outdoor pavilions and the opening of Hall 14 for IBC2024.”