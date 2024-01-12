He’s been working in film and TV sound post-production for more than a decade both as a sound editor and re-recording mixer

Splice has taken on James Drake as head of sound editorial.

He’s been working in film and TV sound post-production for more than a decade and has experience in high-end TV drama and feature films both as a sound editor and re-recording mixer.

Drake’s credits include both the Boiling Point feature and recent TV series for the BBC, Accused for Netflix, Fifteen-Love for Amazon, and both series of I Hate Suzie for Sky. He is currently working on The Responder Series 2 for the BBC.

In 2021 he won BAFTA for work on His Dark Materials.

Drake said: “While working on the Boiling Point series at Splice during the summer I got to know the team and saw first-hand their drive to not only do great work but also create a really positive experience for clients. So many of our ideas and principles are the same and so it feels like a very natural step to be joining the team as Head of Sound Editorial. Personally, I know it will give me the ability to continue to collaborate creatively and flexibly with clients whilst developing and supporting the next generation of talent. I can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

Richard Folley, managing director, Splice, adds: “James is not only enormously talented, but his values and ethos align with ours here at Splice. Once we started working together it was clear that he would make a fantastic addition to the team. His talent allowing us to continue to push the creative quality of our output while embracing our goals to ensure the client experience is never compromised and we remain flexible and collaborative to so that every project we work on with our clients feels like one team. It felt an obvious progression for James to come and join us.”

Head of scripted sound, Jules Woods, says “I’m delighted James has joined us – he is a phenomenal talent, and I’m so excited for the future of the scripted sound output at Splice”.